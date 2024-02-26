Expressions Ltd returns to country after successful trip to Nepal

Expressions Limited, one of the leading advertising agencies in Bangladesh, celebrated its 31st anniversary by organising a trip to Nepal for all members of the organisation.

The team left for Kathmandu on 21 February and returned on 24 February. During the four-day trip, the team spent their first night at Nagarkot and enjoyed the beautiful Himalayan sunrise, breathtaking views of Kathmandu Valley, and several other mountain ranges.

The team then visited Bhaktapur Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is a palace of the ancient Malla kings, consisting of a beautiful combination of Hindu temples and Buddhist temples with aesthetic craftsmanship and architecture. On day two, they visited Swayambhunath Stupa, an ancient Buddhist religious complex located on the hilltop in the west of the city, and Kathmandu Durbar Square, another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Day three included a cable car ride to Chandragiri Hill, which was one of the prime attractions for everyone. From the cable car, everyone enjoyed the scenic view of the Himalayas.

All participants collected various traditional handicrafts of Nepal at Thamel and participated in a pleasant cultural programme at night, where the Expressions staff performed music, acting, and poetry recitals. On the last day, the whole team returned to Dhaka.

Syed Apon Ahsan, the director and chief belief officer of the organisation, led the trip to Nepal. He mentioned that in its 31 years of operation, Expressions Limited has become a reputable advertising firm in Bangladesh. The company has always been committed to upholding the spirit of the liberation war, motherland, culture, and people.

Expressions Ltd. strives for excellence by integrating international communication strategies with national culture. To enhance the knowledge and experience of the staff, the company organizes trips outside the country from time to time. In the past, the team had the opportunity to visit India and Thailand.

Expressions Ltd. provides a wide range of services for events, activations, media solutions, and digital communication.

They offer 360ᵒ solutions for brand creation, marketing, and development communication across ATL, BTL, Digital, and OTT platforms. Their services include audio and video creation, print ads, and event and media solutions. For over thirty years, Expressions Ltd. has been trusted by domestic and multinational corporate organizations, as well as various government, private, and international development organizations, to handle their communication and promotional activities.