Export Processing Bureau, BUFT hold orientation, certificate giving ceremony

The Export Processing Bureau (EPB), under the Ministry of Commerce and BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) are jointly offering postgraduate diploma courses at BUFT campus.

A certificate distribution ceremony for the first batch of students and an orientation programme for the second batch of students were held on 19 January at BUFT Multipurpose Hall, said a press release.

At present three programmes are running at BUFT: Garment Business Management, Industrial Engineering and Manufacturing Systems and Supply Chain Management.

Tipu Munshi, minister, Ministry of Commerce, was the chief guest at the event. He said, "A talented workforce is essential to running a successful organisation. The government is making a lot of effort to encourage the development of a skilled labour force. Still today, many textile factories are managed by knowledgeable foreign managers."

"By implementing such specialised training programmes, it will lead to more skilled employees and less reliance on foreign labour," he added.

Abdur Rahim, additional secretary, Ministry of Commerce, AHM Ahsan, vice chairman, Faruque Hassan, president, BGMEA, Mohammad Hatem, executive president BKMEA, Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, vice chancellor, BUFT were present as special guests.

The programme was chaired by Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), MP, chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), BUFT. Other BoT members, treasurer, registrar, deans, heads of offices, faculty members, staff and students were also present. The programme was ended with a vote of thanks by Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, pro vice chancellor, BUFT.