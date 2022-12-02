Expo Group to export leather products to Japan

Emerging conglomerate Expo Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japanese company Erisa Ltd to export leather and leather products to the east Asian nation.

Asad Chowdhury, Managing Director of Expo Group, and Subarna Nandi, Managing Director of Erisa Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies on Thursday (1 December) in Tokyo, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, Expo Group's oxygen brand genuine leather goods, Expo artificial leather and leather goods, foam, matrices, pillows and chemical-free agricultural products produced by Rangamati Food Products will reach Japanese consumers.

Expo Group MD Asad Chowdhury said that Erisa will import chemical-free agricultural products and 100% correct leather products and artificial leather, matrices, and foam from Bangladesh.

Expo Group aims to export 10 million dollars worth of products annually through Erisa to the Japanese market, Asad Chowdhury added.