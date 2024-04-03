Exploring excellence: Presidency University English Language Club

In our fast-paced global society, proficiency in English is more than just a skill – it's a gateway to boundless opportunities. Acknowledging the importance of the English language, Presidency University Office of Student Affairs and Career Services is operating an English Language Club. This club is committed to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to grow in English. Under the able guidance of Ms. Shahnaz Akhter, Assistant Professor in the Department of English, and with the advisory expertise of Mr. Anisur Rahman, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of English, PUELC works as a nurturing ground for language lovers, literature enthusiasts, and future writers.



Objectives of the Club

The objectives of the Presidency University English Language Club (PUELC) are as follows:

Promoting linguistic proficiency among its members. Encouraging members to appreciate literature. Encouraging creative expression. Providing a platform for language-related workshops and activities. Facilitating discussions on literature and language-related topics. Creating a supportive community for language learners and enthusiasts. Organizing events to showcase literary talents and creativity. Collaborating with other clubs or organizations to enhance language learning opportunities. Cultivating critical thinking skills through the analysis of literature and language use. Supporting members in their language learning and academic endeavors.

Club governance and leadership:

Club Executives and Members: Within the club structure, there exists an executive committee comprising roles like president, vice-president, treasurer, and secretary etc. These individuals hold the responsibility of coordinating club events, overseeing finances, and maintaining operational efficiency. On the other hand, club members engage actively in various club activities such as workshops, seminars, study circle, and similar events organized by the club. Moderator: Ms. Shahnaz Akhter, with her expertise and guidance, serves as the driving force behind the club's activities. Advisor: Mr. Anisur Rahman guides the club to excellence with his invaluable insights and support. The Presidency University Office of Student Affairs and Career Services plays a pivotal role in supporting the English Language Club. Through its guidance and resources, it facilitates the club's activities and initiatives aimed at enhancing English language proficiency among students.

Programs and activities:

The Presidency University English Language Club (PUELC) offers a wide range of programs to meet the diverse interests and needs of its members. These include:

Language Workshops: PUELC Organizes workshops focused on specific aspects of the English language such as grammar, vocabulary building, pronunciation, or writing skills. Invite guest speakers or experienced club members to lead these sessions.

Book Club Meetings: Offering a platform for literature enthusiasts to engage in discussions about books from various genres and authors.

Language Practice Sessions: Creating chances for members to improve their conversational English skills by interacting with fellow learners.

Creative Writing Workshops: Promoting creativity with workshops on storytelling, poetry, and fiction writing in a supportive environment for sharing and receiving feedback.

Guest Lectures: Inviting distinguished speakers to deliver talks on various aspects of language and literature, enriching members' understanding and broadening their horizons.

Language Immersion Events: Organizing immersive experiences such as movie screenings, theater performances, and cultural festivals to immerse members in the English language and its cultural contexts.

Language Games and Quizzes: Hosting engaging activities to make language learning enjoyable and interactive, while simultaneously testing and reinforcing members' language skills.

English Battle: Organizing an annual English Language Competency Competition. It provides students with a platform to showcase their language proficiency and compete in a friendly environment.

Community Outreach Programs: Extending the club's reach beyond the campus by conducting language learning workshops for underprivileged communities, contributing to literacy promotion and education.

Panel Discussions: Facilitating dialogue on contemporary issues and topics relevant to language, literature, and culture, promoting a culture of intellectual exchange and critical thinking.

Inclusivity and feedback

Office of the Student Affairs and Career Services plays a pivotal role in ensuring the standard and inclusivity of PUELC activities. The club values inclusivity and diversity, making sure all members feel welcomed and supported in their language and literature interests. We regularly seek feedback from members to keep our programs relevant and responsive to their needs and interests.

In conclusion, Presidency University English Language Club is dedicated to promote excellence in language and literature. We offer students various chances to explore and excel in English language and literature. With our committed leadership, diverse activities, and inclusive approach, we keep inspiring and empowering students in their language learning and literary exploration.