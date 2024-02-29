Exploring Corporate Manslaughter Act, Corporate Homicide Act of 2007 in UK

Photo: Courtesy

In recent years, the global business landscape has witnessed a surge in corporate crimes, raising concerns about accountability and justice.

In an effort to address these issues, various jurisdictions have introduced legislation to hold corporations accountable for actions that result in loss of life. The United Kingdom's Corporate Manslaughter Act and Corporate Homicide Act of 2007 are prominent examples of such legislation, providing a framework to prosecute corporations for corporate manslaughter.

This article aims to explore these Acts and assess their relevance in the context of Bangladesh, with insights from a seminar featuring Mr. Deedarul Islam as the main speaker and Mr. Anwarul Kabir, Principal Advisor at Presidency University, as the commentator.

Overview of the UK's Corporate Manslaughter Act and Corporate Homicide Act:

The Corporate Manslaughter Act and Corporate Homicide Act of 2007 were enacted in response to the need for a comprehensive legal framework to hold corporations accountable for fatalities resulting from their activities. The Acts apply to corporations, partnerships, and government bodies, establishing a legal basis for prosecuting organizations for corporate manslaughter or corporate homicide.

Under these Acts, an organization can be held criminally liable if there is a gross breach of a duty of care that leads to a person's death, and senior management's negligence is a substantial element of that breach. The legislation aims to ensure that organizations take adequate precautions to prevent accidents and protect the well-being of employees and the public.

During the seminar, Mr. Deedarul Islam Bhuiyan emphasized the importance of legislative measures to address corporate crimes in Bangladesh. He highlighted the need for a legal framework that holds corporations accountable for negligence leading to loss of life. Drawing parallels with the UK's legislation, Mr. Islam suggested that Bangladesh could benefit from similar legal provisions to enhance corporate responsibility.

Mr. Anwarul Kabir, in his commentary, acknowledged the significance of the UK's Corporate Manslaughter Act and Corporate Homicide Act as benchmarks for corporate accountability. He emphasized the need for Bangladesh to consider adopting similar legislation to deter corporate negligence and enhance safety standards.

Assessing Legislative Requisites for Bangladesh:

To effectively address corporate crimes in Bangladesh, there is a need to assess the legislative requisites in light of the UK's Acts. Key considerations include:

Criminal Liability for Corporations: Introducing a legal framework that holds corporations criminally liable for gross breaches of duty leading to loss of life, emphasizing the role of senior management in such breaches.

Duty of Care: Defining and reinforcing the duty of care that organizations owe to employees, customers, and the public, encouraging a proactive approach to safety and risk management.

Investigation and Prosecution: Establishing mechanisms for thorough investigations and prosecutions, ensuring that corporate entities are held accountable for their actions, with penalties commensurate with the severity of the breach.

Corporate Responsibility: Promoting a culture of corporate responsibility, where organizations prioritize safety, implement robust risk management systems, and foster a commitment to preventing harm.

The UK's Corporate Manslaughter Act and Corporate Homicide Act serve as models for addressing corporate crimes, particularly those resulting in loss of life. Bangladesh can benefit from adopting similar legislation to enhance corporate accountability and prioritize safety. The insights from the seminar, featuring Mr. Deedarul Islam and Mr. Anwarul Kabir, highlight the importance of a comprehensive legal framework in fostering a culture of responsibility and ensuring justice in the face of corporate negligence.