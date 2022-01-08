Experts prioritise prevention to reduce risk of cardiac attack

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 04:34 pm

Speakers have stressed giving priority on prevention rather than cure to reduce the risk of cardiac attack.

They also emphasised reducing the cost of treatment while addressing a conference held on  Interventional Cardiology at Hotel Intercontinental on Friday, reads a press release.

Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital organised the conference marking its completion of 75 thousands Cath lab procedures, the press statement added.

Renowned Cardiologist of Bangladesh, the founder and president of National Heart Foundation, National Professor Brig General (rtd.) Abdul Malik delivered his speech as the chief guest through video conference. 

Professor Doctor Chowdhury H Ahsan, Clinical Professor of University of Nevadha, USA was present in the program as special guest. He is given special honour by the organiser. One of the renowned pharmaceutical companies of the country Incepta Pharmaceuticals ltd was engaged with the conference as event partner.

The conference was also attended by President of Bangladesh Diabetic Association, National Professor AK Azad Khan, Secretary General Mohammad Saif Uddin, Professor of Cardiology Department of Bardem General Hospital and President of Bangladesh Cardiac Society Prof Dr AKM Muhibullah, Chairman of the Department of Cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and President of the Bangladesh Society of Cardiovascular Intervention Prof Dr AKM Fazlur Rahman, Director of National Heart Institute and Hospital and Secretary General of Bangladesh Society of Cardiovascular Intervention Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, Chairman of the Board of Advisors of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital Prof Mahmudur Rahman and Chief Executive Officer Prof Dr Specialist doctors and officials from Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital and various hospitals including Professor Dr MA Rashid.

Prof M Maksumul Haque, Head of the Department, Cardiology and Senior Consultant, Convener of the organising committee was also present as chairperson at the conference. In the morning, the IC2IC-2022 conference formally started with the inaugural speech of the convenor Professor Dr Liaqat Ali.

About 400 (four hundred) cardiologists from different hospitals of the country were present at the conference. At the conference, various renowned interventional cardiologists and other physicians from home and abroad presented scientific case studies. Moreover, two live intervention cases of Ibrahim Cardiac are shown. Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital and Research Institute Bangladesh Diabetic Association is a specialized cardiology cure-service provider.

