TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:21 pm

Experts for phasing out fossil fuels to ensure clean air, energy security

Dependence on fossil fuels has increased the threat to energy security, experts said at a roundtable yesterday, emphasising the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels to mitigate air pollution and enhance energy security.

During the discussion, themed "Proliferation of renewable energy in clean air and energy security", Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) founding Chairman Professor Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumdar highlighted the detrimental impact of burning fossil fuels on air quality.

He stressed that the release of toxic gases from these fuels severely degrades the air, depriving the residents of Dhaka city of their right to clean air. He urged for a phasing out of fossil fuels and widespread adoption of renewable energy sources to ensure clean air and fuel security for all.

Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, director of United International University's Center for Energy Research (CER), presented the keynote at the roundtable organised by CAPS and Urban Programme, World Vision Bangladesh at the conference room of the Press Institute Bangladesh in the capital. The co-organisers were Poribesh Uddyog, Waterkeepers Bangladesh, Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance (BNCA), and Dhaka International University.

Shahriar emphasised the immense potential of renewable energy in Bangladesh, specifically solar and wind power.

He called for dedicated research and efforts to exploit these sources effectively, with a target of achieving 40% renewable energy by 2041.

Sharif Jamil, coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh, underscored the importance of renewable energy in maintaining energy security.

He cautioned that the overreliance on fossil fuels poses a significant threat to energy security and emphasised the need to protect the environment while pursuing sustainable energy alternatives.

Jamil highlighted the role of renewable energy in mitigating climate change, attributing 70% of its causes to fossil fuel consumption.

Manju Maria Palma, deputy director of World Vision Bangladesh, emphasised the role of universities and research institutions in exploring renewable energy sources. She stressed the importance of their active involvement to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies.

Sohanur Rahman, executive coordinator of Youthnet for Climate Justice, asserted that clean air is a fundamental human right. He called for an immediate shift away from fossil fuels to secure a better future for children, youth, and future generations.

Muhammad Anwarul Haque, member secretary of the Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance, and secretary general of Save Our Sea, highlighted the significance of expanding renewable energy to protect the environment.

He expressed concerns over thermal power plants and coal power plants in coastal areas, stressing the need for special attention to maintaining the delicate balance of the marine environment.

