Experts, industry leaders emphasise adoption of digital signature for digital economy

TBS Report 
11 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 03:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With the implementation of digital signature technology, the country is on its way to becoming a digitally empowered nation- said top leaders of business community and bureaucracy in an online event held on Saturday (10 December). 

A webinar, titled "Digital Signature for Digital Bangladesh" was jointly organized by Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh (association of Digital Finance, FinTech and Inclusion professionals in Bangladesh) and a2i - Aspire to Innovate Programme under the ICT Ministry. 

The Business Standard was the media partner of the event.

It featured several panel speakers from the central bank, government officials, FBCCI, BKMEA, etc. and participants from digital finance, banking, and business sectors, reads a press release.

The webinar was moderated by Md Tohurul Hasan, Digital Financial Service Specialist of a2i Programme. 

It was highly engaging and attended by over 100 Participants from all over the country and abroad.

A digital signature is a specific type of signature that is backed by a digital certificate, providing proof of your identity. 

Digital signatures comply with regulations around the world and provide the highest level of identity assurance when dealing with digital documents. 

Digital signatures are recognised as being a more secure type of e-signature because they are cryptographically bound to the signed document and can be verified. 

