Experience the warm embrace of Paragon Hotel & Resort

Nestled in the picturesque foothills within the heart of the country's tea capital, Sreemangal, lies Paragon Hotel & Resort.

This newly-established haven of luxury and comfort invites you to a world where elegance is woven into every detail and each corner tells a unique story. Paragon Hotel & Resort isn't just a place to stay; it's an experience to be cherished.

As you approach the resort, the first thing that strikes you is the breathtaking scenery. The lush greenery of Sreemangal, renowned for its tea gardens, creates a serene backdrop that promises relaxation from the moment you arrive. Stepping into the hotel, you're greeted with the warmest of welcomes, where the staff knows your name and makes you feel instantly at home.

We recently had the pleasure of sitting down with one of the members of the dedicated team behind this exceptional establishment to get an insider's view of what makes Paragon Hotel & Resort a home away from home for so many travellers.

Photo: Courtesy

"We aim to blend modern comfort with touches of local heritage," says Arafin Hossain, Senior Executive of Sales & Marketing, with a warm smile. This philosophy is evident throughout the resort, where state-of-the-art facilities meet traditional charm. Imagine lounging by the swimming pool with breathtaking views, indulging in a world-class spa for ultimate relaxation, or enjoying live music and games in the evening. The fully equipped fitness centre and jacuzzi add to the array of options designed to cater to every need.

Each room at Paragon Hotel & Resorts is meticulously designed, featuring comfortable bedding and high-speed internet, ensuring both leisure and business travellers find their stay comfortable and convenient.

The complimentary buffet breakfast offers a delightful start to the day with an array of international cuisines and delightful desserts. Dining options range from casual to fine dining, and for those seeking a more intimate experience, the resort's beautiful rooftop terrace is perfect for a romantic dinner for two with a pool and tea garden view.

"Customer service is the heartbeat of our hotel," explains Hossain. "Our staff is trained to provide attentive and friendly service, ensuring each guest feels valued and cared for from the moment they arrive." This dedication is palpable, as experienced professionals are available 24/7 to provide exceptional room service, making every stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

In a world where global health concerns have become paramount, Paragon Hotel & Resorts has ramped up its health and safety protocols. Regular sanitization of public areas, contactless check-in and check-out options, and readily available hand sanitizers throughout the hotel ensure that guests feel safe and secure.

"All our staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, and our facilities are cleaned regularly to maintain the highest standards of hygiene," assures Hossain.

One of the unique aspects of Paragon Hotel & Resort is its deep connection to local culture.

"We're passionate about showcasing our local culture," shares Hossain. "It's all about creating a deeper connection between our guests and the local heritage."

With Eid-ul-Azha around the corner, Paragon Hotel & Resort has exciting events on the horizon. The resort is adorned with decorations celebrating this special occasion, and guests can enjoy tailored room tariffs with discounts ranging from Tk6,400 to 11,250.

The unique BBQ zone on a hill, surrounded by greenery and adjacent to a swimming pool and a small tea garden, offers a serene environment for relaxation. The second-floor restaurant, featuring a large corridor where guests can unwind and enjoy the view, adds to the charm.

"From the very first day, Paragon Hotel & Resort has been dedicated to ensuring the highest level of service for our guests," says Rakib Uddin Dewan Ratan, Managing Director of Paragon Hotel & Resort. "We strive to maintain the standards of excellence upheld by the top-rated hotels and resorts both domestically and internationally. We look forward to offering even more unique experiences and services to our guests in the future."

Paragon Hotel & Resort continues to redefine luxury hospitality with its exceptional services. Whether you're looking for a relaxing getaway, a cultural immersion, or a place to conduct business, Paragon Hotel & Resorts is the perfect destination. Experience the warm embrace of this extraordinary resort, where every stay is more than just a visit – it's a memory in the making.

