Experience the true essence of Ramadan at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is pleased to announce its special offerings for the holy month of Ramadan, inviting guests to experience the true essence of the month.

Throughout Ramadan, guests can enjoy a range of exclusive experiences.

Gulshan Baking Company (GBC) the lobby cafe will have a live Iftar Bazaar, featuring premium takeaway boxes starting from 7000 net.

Bahar, the hotel's multi-cuisine buffet restaurant, will offer an exquisite Iftar followed by dinner at 9500 net, exclusive buy 1 get one and buy one get 3 offers on selected bank cards.

Additionally, Suhoor buffets will be available on Thursday and Friday nights, as well as the nights before government holidays at 5555 net.

Sear, the fine dining restaurant located on the 18th floor, will serve an exclusive a la carte menu for Iftar, providing guests with a sophisticated culinary experience.

To complement the dining experiences, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel will be adorned in contemporary-themed decor, creating a serene and inviting ambiance from the entrance to the rooftop with the official prime partner Premier Bank