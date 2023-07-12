Experience the magic of Tomorrowland through Charge Beyond

Photo: Courtesy

In just a little over a week, People of Tomorrow from all over the world will unite for one of the world's largest electronic dance music festivals and the most anticipated events of the year. The enchanting festival – Tomorrowland – unfolds every year in the heart of Belgium and enchants the souls and minds of thousands of music enthusiasts from all corners of the world.

Tomorrowland is more than a music festival – it is a symbol of creativity, unity, and the power of music that transcends boundaries. With its world-class DJs, enthralling stages, and an environment filled with positive energy and love, Tomorrowland has become a cultural phantasm, enflaming the sense of wonder and creating ever-lasting memories for all who step foot into the magical realm.

Founded by two brothers, Michiel Beers and Manu Beers, in 2005, Tomorrowland has grown steadily since its humble inception. The first event brought around 1,000 partygoers, but over 50,000 people attended the third edition. In time, the festival started to make a name for itself, and after a couple of years, Tomorrowland established a strong foundation for itself. Tomorrowland occurs over a span of two weekends and features multiple stages with live music performances and other entertainment, including light shows, fireworks, and food and drink vendors. For the past few years, over 400,000 people have been attending the event annually.

One of the primary reasons Tomorrowland stands out from all the other music festivals is that it follows a particular theme every year. The immersive designs and the overall effort to create a magical experience give fans the time of their lives. Every detail is precisely planned to build a multisensory experience that sparks the imagination. From towering structures embellished with vibrant colours to interactive installations that encourage participation, Tomorrowland's artistry is interlaced seamlessly into the fabric of the festival. The event is a reminder that art and music are intertwined, inspiring and fueling each other's magic.

This year, the newest edition of Tomorrowland will focus on the theme of Adscendo transforming De Schorre in Boom into a magical destination high on the horizon, where the People of Tomorrow will witness the rise of a grandiose tale in the history of Tomorrowland's Great Library. The 2023 festival will introduce the attendees to the world behind the Adscendo Mainstage and theme, the characters, and all the secrets of the enchanting Tomorrowland universe.

Tomorrowland will allow you to create memories of thousands of lifetimes and experience the strength of human voices this year. It's a festival of life, love, unity, and colours. And now, Charge Beyond has collaborated with Tomorrowland to create an opportunity for lucky individuals to attend the magical festival through a contest. The contest is ongoing and will end on 13 July 2023. It is open to individuals 18 years of age and above with valid Facebook accounts. The contest consists of a series of trivia questions, and participants will be shortlisted based on the correctness and speed of the trivia questions, along with the engagement on their shared social media post.

Tomorrowland will begin on 21 July 2023. Now, imagine standing in front of the beautiful Mainstage this July and not only seeing the stage itself but also understanding the world behind it, the characters, and all its secrets.

Register through the following link for a chance to enter the fascinating story of Tomorrowland: https://experiences.buyherenow.com.bd/ChargeBeyondToTML.