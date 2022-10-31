Exim Bank's Uttara branch shifts to new location

The Uttara branch of Exim Bank has been shifted to a new address in a bid to provide better customer service.

CEO and MD of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the chief guest during the opening ceremony held at Sea-Shell Tower, Uttara, the new address, on Saturday (October 29), reads a press release.

Besides, the bank's Additional Deputy Managing Director (ADMD) Md Moidul Islam presides over the programme.

Founder Managing Director of Exim Bank and Vice Chairman of Hajj Finance Company Limited Mohammed Lakiotullah, Additional Managing Director Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam were also present at the event as special guests.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, in his speech as the chief guest, said "As a Shari'ah bank our aim is not only to make a profit but we always prioritise and meet the needs of our customers. This is the reason why we have moved the Uttara branch to a new location."

Of the customers, the owner of Sea-Shell Group Aman Ullah, the owner of Supreme Air Conditioning Company Limited Md Lutfar Rahman, the MD of Sundas Accessories Limited Md Muslim Khan and Dr Mafiun Nafisa Haque also spoke in the programme.