Exim Bank's Uttara branch shifts to new location

Corporates

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 03:37 pm

Related News

Exim Bank's Uttara branch shifts to new location

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 03:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Uttara branch of Exim Bank has been shifted to a new address in a bid to provide better customer service. 

CEO and MD of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the chief guest during the opening ceremony held at Sea-Shell Tower, Uttara, the new address, on Saturday (October 29), reads a press release.

Besides, the bank's Additional Deputy Managing Director (ADMD) Md Moidul Islam presides over the programme. 

Founder Managing Director of Exim Bank and Vice Chairman of Hajj Finance Company Limited Mohammed Lakiotullah, Additional Managing Director Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam were also present at the event as special guests.

Mohammad Feroz Hossain, in his speech as the chief guest, said "As a Shari'ah bank our aim is not only to make a profit but we always prioritise and meet the needs of our customers. This is the reason why we have moved the Uttara branch to a new location."

Of the customers, the owner of Sea-Shell Group Aman Ullah, the owner of Supreme Air Conditioning Company Limited Md Lutfar Rahman, the MD of Sundas Accessories Limited Md Muslim Khan and Dr Mafiun Nafisa Haque also spoke in the programme.

Exim Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

3h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

18h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

20h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

22h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport