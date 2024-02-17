EXIM Bank’s annual business development conference 2024 held

EXIM Bank holds Annual Business Development Conference 2024 on 17 February.

Chairman of the bank Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as Chief Guest and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain presided over the conference at Exim Bank Head Office, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari Deputy Managing Director Sk. Bashirul Islam, Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, All Branch Managers, Sub-Branch In charge and Divisional heads of head office were also present in the conference.

In the speech of Chief Guest Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder said that currently Exim Bank has created a strong financial position in the banking sector of Bangladesh. This situation should be used to move towards excellence and contribute to the socio-economic development of our country.

In the speech of the president Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed the overall activities and business possibilities for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2024.