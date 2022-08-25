Exim Bank organises special meal on National Mourning Day

EXIM Bank has organised special meal "Kangali Bhoj" to mark the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Organised by Faridpur branch of Exim Bank, a feast has been distributed among common people in this Kangali Bhoj.

Special prayers were offered for the 15 August martyrs' departed souls, reads a press release.

Kazi Md Asaduzzaman, branch manager of Exim Bank Faridpur branch and dignitaries of the area were present in the event.