Exim Bank opens 143rd branch in Noakhali’s Maijdee court

Exim Bank Limited launched its 143rd branch in Maijdee court of Noakhali on 22 October (Saturday).

Md Humayun Kabir, additional managing director and CFO of the bank, inaugurated the new branch as the chief guest of the programme.

In his address, Humayun Kabir said "Exim Bank gives equal importance to all areas of the country and the opening of the new Maijdee court branch is the continuation of this."

"Exim Bank is your bank. This bank will move forward with your cooperation," he added.

Among others, Maijdee upazila Chairman Principal AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim, Char Jabbar union Chairman Advocate Omar Farooq and local dignitaries including the Exim Bank Regional Head (Cumilla) Mohammad Maksudul Islam were present at the event.