Exim Bank launches a new product 'Exim Scholars'

Press Release
06 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Exim Bank launched a new investment product titled 'Exim Scholars' to provide financial support to the students and professionals for higher study abroad. 

The Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain launched this product as Chief Guest in a ceremony held on 4 January at Exim Bank Head Office While Additional Managing Director and Chairman of the product development committee Md. Humayun Kabir presided over the program.

Additional Managing Director Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the ceremony. At that time, all Branch managers were connected through virtual medium.

Chief Guest of the program Mohammad Feroz Hossain says that Exim Bank always gives utmost importance to the needs of the customers. As part of that, today we have launched this product titled Exim Scholars. 

 

