Exim Bank launches its 147th branch in Kaliganj, Gazipur

Exim Bank's 147th branch has been inaugurated at Kaliganj in Gazipur.

The inuaguration ceremony held Wednesday (7 December) at Kaliganj branch was attended by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and presided over by Additional Deputy Managing Director and Regional Head of Dhaka North and South Md Moidul Islam, reads a press release.

Officer in charge of Kaliganj Police Station Anisur Rahman, Head of Exim Bank's General Services Division Kazi Nesar Uddin Ahamed and Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division & and Marketing and Development Division Sanjib Chatterjee were also present on the occasion.

In the speech as chief guest, Mohammad Feroz Hossain discussed in detail the various services and social responsibility activities of the bank.

He also urged everyone's trust and support for the bank to move forward.