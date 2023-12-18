Exim Bank inaugurates two sub-branches at Savar, Sylhet

Corporates

Press Release
18 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:20 pm

Exim Bank inaugurates two sub-branches at Savar, Sylhet

Press Release
18 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Exim Bank inaugurates two sub-branches at Savar, Sylhet

Exim Bank has inaugurated the "Savar Upazila Sub Branch" at Savar and the "University Avenue Sub Branch" at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology area. 

The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurates the sub-branches today (18 December 2023) from the head office through the virtual platform., reads a press release. 

Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Joshim Uddin Bhuiyan Maksuda Khanam and the local distinguished guests were also present in the program.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain said, "Exim Bank is working for the development of the country's economy by combining both modern and Islamic banking." 

He also mentioned Exim Bank's strong position in the banking sector. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

3h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

7h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

10h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

40m | TBS Stories
Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

3h | TBS Stories
“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

4h | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

22h | TBS SPORTS