Exim Bank inaugurates two sub-branches at Savar, Sylhet

Exim Bank has inaugurated the "Savar Upazila Sub Branch" at Savar and the "University Avenue Sub Branch" at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology area.

The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurates the sub-branches today (18 December 2023) from the head office through the virtual platform., reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Joshim Uddin Bhuiyan Maksuda Khanam and the local distinguished guests were also present in the program.

The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain said, "Exim Bank is working for the development of the country's economy by combining both modern and Islamic banking."

He also mentioned Exim Bank's strong position in the banking sector.