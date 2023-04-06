Exim Bank inaugurates new service product 'Exim Happiness'

Exim Bank has launched a new service product "Exim Happiness", keeping in mind the principle of more savings and more profit.

Exim Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurated the new service product as the chief guest in an event organised at the head office of the bank on Wednesday, said a press release.

Md Humayun Kabir, additional managing director of the bank and chairman of the product development committee, presided over the event.

Additional Managing Director Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Moh Jasim Uddin Bhuya and Deputy Managing Director Maqsuda Khanam were also present at the event.

All branch managers, operations managers and sub-branch in-charges of the bank were connected to the event virtually.

While speaking as the chief guest of the programme, Mohammad Feroz Hossain said that Exim Bank always gives utmost importance to the needs of the customers. As part of that, the bank has launched Exim Happiness.

He hoped that this time-sensitive financial service product would create a response among customers.