EXIM Bank inaugurates new service 'Exim Happiness'

EXIM Bank has launched a new service product called "EXIMHappiness", keeping in mind the principle of more savings, more profit, said a press release.

In an event organized at EXIM Bank, the managing director and chief executive of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurated the new service as the chief guest on Wednesday (5 April).

The event was presided over by the additional managing director and chairman of the product development committee Md Humayun Kabir.

Additional Managing Director Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Jasim Uddin Bhuya and Maqsuda Khanam were also present at the event.

At that time, all branch managers, operations managers and sub-branch in-charges of EXIM Bank were connected through virtual means.

Speaking as the chief guest of the programme, Mohammad Feroz Hossain said "EXIM Bank always gives utmost importance to the needs of the customers. As part of that, today we have launched this service product called EXIM Happiness."

He expressed hope that this time-sensitive financial service product would create a response among customers.