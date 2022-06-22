Exim Bank inaugurates new branch for women bankers

Exim Bank has launched its 141st branch in the capital's Gulshan area on Wednesday (22 June).

The Gulshan women's branch "Exim Good Morning" has been inaugurated by Exim Bank's Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder as the chief guest, reads a press release.

The programme was presided over by Managing Director and CEO of the bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah.

Exim Bank Board Members Mohammad Abdullah, Nasreen Islam, Mohammad Shahidullah, Md Nurul Amin; Additional Managing Directors of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir, Shah Md Abdul Bari, and Deputy Managing Director Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan and Maksuda Khanam; executives and officials were present in the inauguration.

Chairman of Anwar Khan Medical College and Hospital Anwar Hossain Khan, Vice Chancellor of Asian University for Women Dr Rubana Haque, First Women Secretary of Bangladesh Zakia A Chowdhury, Chairman of Padma Bank Nafis Sarafat, Director of Pran RFL Uzma Chowdhury, Chairman of Azim Group Fazlul Azim, Director of Prime Bank Jaim Ahmed, Advocate Arpita Roy, and Prof Dr Iqbal Hasan also on the occasion.

The speakers thanked the bank authorities for opening a specialised branch for women in an elite area like Gulshan and hoped that the female customers of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank through this branch.