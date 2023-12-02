Exim Bank inaugurates its 151st branch in Laxmipur

02 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
02 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 151st branch in Chandraganj of Laxmipur on Saturday (2 December). 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurates the branch as chief guest while Additional Managing Director of the bank Shah Md Abdul Bari presides over the programme, reads a press release.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee, Cumilla Regional Head Mohammad Maqsudul Islam and Local dignitaries were also present in the programme.

The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain says that Exim Bank is working specially to create women entrepreneurs and include the young generation in the banking channel. He also mentioned Exim Bank's strong position in the banking sector.

