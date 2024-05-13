Exim Bank inaugurates Hajj Booth at Ashkona Haji Camp

Exim Bank has inaugurated a service booth at the Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide services to the pilgrims during the Hajj season on 11 May 2024.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony held at the service booth of Exim Bank in Hajj camp while Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Religion and Director of Hajj Office Muhammad Kamruzzaman were present as special guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md. Moidul Islam, head of different divisions were also present in the program.

The pilgrims will get various information related to Hajj as well as exchange necessary foreign currency from this booth round-the-clock.

