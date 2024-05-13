Exim Bank inaugurates Hajj Booth at Ashkona Haji Camp

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:17 pm

Exim Bank inaugurates Hajj Booth at Ashkona Haji Camp

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Exim Bank has inaugurated a service booth at the Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide services to the pilgrims during the Hajj season on 11 May 2024. 

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony held at the service booth of Exim Bank in Hajj camp while Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Religion and Director of Hajj Office Muhammad Kamruzzaman were present as special guest, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md. Moidul Islam, head of different divisions were also present in the program.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The pilgrims will get various information related to Hajj as well as exchange necessary foreign currency from this booth round-the-clock.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

6h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

5h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

19h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

34m | Videos
Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

1h | Videos
BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

3h | Videos
The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

4h | Videos