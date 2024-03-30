Exim Bank inaugurates five sub branches

As a part of the continuous progress, five sub-branches of Exim Bank have been inaugurated at Chaterpaiya in Noakhali, Daganbhuiyan in Feni, Jagatpur in Chandpur, Mirpur North Pirerbag in Dhaka and Elenga in Tangail. Managing director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurated the sub-branches today (30 March) through the virtual platform from the head office.

Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Joshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the program, reads a press release.

At that time, all Branch managers of Exim Bank and local distinguished guests were connected through a virtual platform.

The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain says that Exim Bank is working specially to create women entrepreneurs and include the lower-income people in the banking channel. He also mentioned Exim Bank's strong position in the banking sector.

