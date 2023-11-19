Exim Bank inaugurates 150th branch at Mirsharai, Chattogram

19 November, 2023
Export-Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 150th branch at Mirsharai, Abu Torab Bazar, Chattogram.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurates the branch as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan presides over the program, reads a press release. 

Exim Bank's Additional Deputy Managing Director Dr S. M. Abu Zaker, Chattogram Regional Head Anisur  Rahman  Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee, Vice Chairman of Mirsharai Upazila Md. Alauddin and Local dignitaries were also present in the program. 

The chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain said Exim Bank is working for the development of the country's economy by combining both modern and Islamic banking. He also urged the local people to do banking with the Mirsharai Abu Torab Bazar Branch of Exim Bank.

 

