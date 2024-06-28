Exim Bank holds 25th Annual General Meeting, declares 10% cash dividend

Corporates

Press Release
28 June, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:12 am

Exim Bank holds 25th Annual General Meeting, declares 10% cash dividend

Press Release
28 June, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 12:12 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Exim Bank's 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today (27 June,) through a virtual platform from the head office of the bank.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting.

The meeting approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 along with the audited balance sheet, profit and loss accounts, and declared a 10% cash dividend for the year 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Members of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammad Abdullah MP, Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, Md Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Independent Director Md Nazmus Salehin & Meah Mohammad Kawsar Alam, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Additional Managing Directors Md Humayun Kabir, Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Company Secretary Md Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, President Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder expressed his satisfaction with the success of Exim Bank in spite of various difficulties of the banking sector in the past year and thanked the shareholders for supporting the activities of the Board of Directors.

Managing director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain answered to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activity of the bank.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

1h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

2h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

3h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

4h | Videos