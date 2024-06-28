Exim Bank holds 25th Annual General Meeting, declares 10% cash dividend

Exim Bank's 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today (27 June,) through a virtual platform from the head office of the bank.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder presided over the meeting.

The meeting approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 along with the audited balance sheet, profit and loss accounts, and declared a 10% cash dividend for the year 2023.

Members of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammad Abdullah MP, Md Nazrul Islam Swapan, Md Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Independent Director Md Nazmus Salehin & Meah Mohammad Kawsar Alam, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Additional Managing Directors Md Humayun Kabir, Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Company Secretary Md Monirul Islam were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, President Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder expressed his satisfaction with the success of Exim Bank in spite of various difficulties of the banking sector in the past year and thanked the shareholders for supporting the activities of the Board of Directors.

Managing director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain answered to the various questions of the shareholders. He also thanked to the shareholders for cooperating with every activity of the bank.