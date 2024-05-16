Exim Bank, Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Ltd signs Bancassurance agreement 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Limited signed a corporate agreement with Exim Bank to start selling life insurance policies through Bancassurance.

Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain and Managing Director and CEO of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Limited Md Apel Mahmud signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations in a signing ceremony held at Exim Bank's head office today (16 May), reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Humayun Kabir and Shah Md Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Md Moidul Islam, Vice Chairman of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Limited Md Ibrahim Hossain Khan, Director Zaharul Islam Chawdhury and senior executives of both the organizations were also present in the program.

By this agreement, Exim Bank will sell insurance policies issued by Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Limited to its customers in the system of Bancassurance guidelines issued by Bangladesh Bank and Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).

