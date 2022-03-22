Exim Bank employees to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

Corporates

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 04:02 pm

Related News

Exim Bank employees to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 04:02 pm
Exim Bank employees to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

The executives, officers and card holders (debit and investment) of Exim Bank will get 50% discount facilities on venue and logistics and accommodation in Momo Inn Hotel and Resort.

They will also get 10% discount facilities on BCL Aviation (helicopter service) round the year, read a press release.

Exim Bank recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Momo inn Hotel and Resort & BCL Aviation (Helicopter Service), Bogura.

The signing ceremony was held at Exim Bank's head office, Dhaka. Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah and Additional Managing Director of Momo Inn Hotel and Resort Jewel Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md Feroz Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir, Shah Md Abdul Bari and senior executives of both the organisations were also present in the programme.

Exim Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

3h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

3h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

5h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

22h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

23h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

1d | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years