Exim Bank employees to get 50% discount at Momo Inn Hotel

The executives, officers and card holders (debit and investment) of Exim Bank will get 50% discount facilities on venue and logistics and accommodation in Momo Inn Hotel and Resort.

They will also get 10% discount facilities on BCL Aviation (helicopter service) round the year, read a press release.

Exim Bank recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Momo inn Hotel and Resort & BCL Aviation (Helicopter Service), Bogura.

The signing ceremony was held at Exim Bank's head office, Dhaka. Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah and Additional Managing Director of Momo Inn Hotel and Resort Jewel Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md Feroz Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir, Shah Md Abdul Bari and senior executives of both the organisations were also present in the programme.