EXIM Bank arranges executives and officers' get-together

14 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited has arranged executives and officers' Get-Together -2024 at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka on January 13, 2024.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks and Exim Bank Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present as the Chief Guest while Managing Director and CEO of EXIM Mohammad Feroz Hossain has presided over the daylong event.

Directors of Exim Bank Mohammad Abdullah (MP), Md. Nurul Amin Faruk, Anjan Kumar Saha, Lt. Col. (Retd) Serajul Islam BP (BAR), Mohammad Shahidullah, Chairman of Padma Bank PLC Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Director of NCC Bank & Managing Director of Abdul Momem Ltd. A. S. M. Mainuddin Monem, Former Managing Director of Exim bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, Additional Managing Director of the Bank Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Sheikh Bashirul Islam, Md. Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and all the executives and officers of the bank were also present on the occasion.

Exim bank's executives and officials have participated various sports and cultural event in the colorful day long program.

 

