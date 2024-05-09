Exhibitions on medical, health tourism, food and agro kicks off

CEMS-Global USA has organised an array of three-day exhibitions on the overall healthcare and food industries.

The expos are being held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka from 9-11 May 2024; and will showcase healthcare equipment, health tourism, food and agro machinery and much more.

Minister of Food Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP attended the inauguration ceremony as chief guest.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director, CEMS-Global USA and Asia Pacific presided over the opening ceremony.

Also present were special guests Mohammad Hasan Arif, director (Additional Secretary) Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD)Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, HM Ahasan, vice-chairman, Export Promotion Bureau; Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Chairman, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation; Zakaria, Chairman, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) and Mohammad Hasan Arif Director, Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

According to the organizers, the 15th Meditex Bangladesh 2024 is concurrently being held along with the 8th Bangladesh Clinical Lab Expo, the 10th Pharma Bangladesh Expo and the 7th International Health Tourism and Service Expo. The exhibitions showcase medical equipment, surgical and dental instruments, healthcare, hospital equipment and supplies from over 150 companies representing over 15 countries including Bangladesh, India, China, Singapore, Germany, Turkiye, Thailand, South Korea and more. The individuals considering healthcare options abroad are open to consulting directly with international hospitals and consultants to explore advanced healthcare solutions through the expo.

The 7th Food and Agro Bangladesh International Expo is featuring the 7th International Poultry & Livestock Bangladesh Expo and the 4th Food Pack Expo with the exclusive participation of the members of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC). The Food and Agro is a leading international exhibition on food and beverage products, packaging, food and agricultural equipment and machinery from more than 10 countries represented by over 100 companies. The countries include India, China, Germany, Turkiye, South Korea, Singapore, Germany, Sri Lanka and more.

A number of seminars are lined out during the exhibition within the Expo premises in Hall 4, Noboratri. Co-organized by CEMS-Global and Exportable Mango Production Project (Department of Agricultural Extension) a seminar titled "Strategies & Challenges for Exporting Mangoes from Bangladesh" is to be held on 9 May. Another seminar titled "The Future of Food and Agriculture in Bangladesh" will be held on 10 May, co-organized by CEMS-Global and Foshol.com. "The Journey of Dynamic Growth" organized by BTL and "Driving Business Growth Through Digital Transformation" organized by Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will be held on the last day, 11 May.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a Multinational Exhibition & Convention Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents. Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of over 30 years has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy. CEMS-Global also assists Trade Associations, Governments, and businesses as an International Trade & Export Development Agency in international markets, including market research, export strategy development, partner identification, and trade promotion.

These exhibitions are open for business visitors only upon registration every day from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm.