Executive Woodworks Limited’s soft opening held

Executive Woodworks Limited, a strategic business unit of Meghna Executive Holdings Limited, recently held its soft opening at Dhonua in Sreepur, Gazipur.

The inauguration ceremony was jointly officiated by Moklasur Rahman Pinto, managing director of Meghna Executive Holdings, and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of Meghna Group, in the presence of Humaira Azam, managing director of Trust bank and Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Trust Bank, said a press release.

According to Dr Krishnad, director-operations of Executive Woodworks, the factory complex is on an area of 680,000 square feet with a built up area of 460,000 square feet consisting of upstream and downstream activities.

The factory has capacity to manufacture and ship 5 containers x 40 feet HC per day to the USA, catering to the medium and high-range furniture market with a yearly export target of $70 million.

It is a fully automated manufacturing unit, with fully automated Kiln dry unit, sophisticated wood working machinery with computerised mechanism, 6 axis CNC machines, automated veneer plant, automated finishing line with two robotic lines, and a fully climate controlled finished goods store.

This factory manufactures solid wood furniture, metal furniture, veneered furniture, industrial look home furniture in this facility.