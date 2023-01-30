Executive Woodworks Limited’s soft opening held

Corporates

Press Release
30 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 08:28 pm

Executive Woodworks Limited’s soft opening held

Press Release
30 January, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 08:28 pm
Executive Woodworks Limited’s soft opening held

Executive Woodworks Limited, a strategic business unit of Meghna Executive Holdings Limited, recently held its soft opening at Dhonua in Sreepur, Gazipur.

The inauguration ceremony was jointly officiated by Moklasur Rahman Pinto, managing director of Meghna Executive Holdings, and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, chairman of Meghna Group, in the presence of Humaira Azam, managing director of Trust bank and Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of Trust Bank, said a press release.

According to Dr Krishnad, director-operations of Executive Woodworks, the factory complex is on an area of 680,000 square feet with a built up area of 460,000 square feet consisting of upstream and downstream activities.

The factory has capacity to manufacture and ship 5 containers x 40 feet HC per day to the USA, catering to the medium and high-range furniture market with a yearly export target of $70 million. 

It is a fully automated manufacturing unit, with fully automated Kiln dry unit, sophisticated wood working machinery with computerised mechanism, 6 axis CNC machines, automated veneer plant, automated finishing line with two robotic lines, and a fully climate controlled finished goods store.

This factory manufactures solid wood furniture, metal furniture, veneered furniture, industrial look home furniture in this facility.

Executive Woodworks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

11h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

2h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

3h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

1h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund