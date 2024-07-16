Executive Motors limited achieved the prestigious ‘All Star Team’ award at the BMW importers conference 2024

16 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Executive Motors Limited (EML) has been the proud exclusive distributor and service provider of BMW in Bangladesh for more than 22 years.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

It has not only proved its consistent service excellence but also stand high above in Asia considering its performance and achievements. 

In BMW Group Asia Region, Executive Motors Limited achieved the prestigious 'All Star Team' Award at the BMW Importers Conference 2024 held in Vietnam recently. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Award was handed over by Mr Lars Nielsen, Managing Director of BMW Group, Asia.

On behalf of Executive Motors Limited, Mr Ashique Un Nabi, Director Operations received the award. Mr. Abdur Rahman, Head of Sales, EML, Mir Afsar Ali, Head of Aftersales, EML and Shawkat Sayem Chowdhury, Product Manager were also present.

