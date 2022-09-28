Executive Committee meeting of NCC Bank held

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of NCC Bank Ltd has been held at the bank's board room on Tuesday (27 September).

Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board SM Abu Mohsin presided over the meeting while members of the committee Md Abul Bashar and Sohela Hossain attended the meeting, reads a press release.

Besides, ASM Mainuddin Monem, Abdus Salam and Mohammed Sazzad Un Newaz (virtually) and Managing Director & CEO of the bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid along with Deputy Managing Directors Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan & Md Mahbub Alam; and SEVP & Company Secretary Md Monirul Alam were also present in the meeting.

Various loan proposals including other important issues were discussed and approved in the meeting.