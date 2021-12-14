Exclusive Online Session on “Driving Consistent Omnichannel Customer Journeys in BFSI” with Infobip  

14 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
The panelists shared their perspective on the future of digital banking and omnichannel strategy, and how chatbot-based self-service banking is growing in Bangladesh. They examined the security concerns that come with integrating modern messaging solutions and explored the effectiveness of customer journey mapping and behavior-based messaging for financial services

An Exclusive Online Session on “Driving Consistent Omnichannel Customer Journeys in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)” with Infobip.
An Exclusive Online Session on “Driving Consistent Omnichannel Customer Journeys in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)” with Infobip.

In partnership with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform provider; Think Art Limited organized an exclusive online session around Driving Consistent Omnichannel Customer Journeys in BFSI that brought together leaders from BFSI organizations across Bangladesh, states a press release. 

Ahsanul KhandakerSenior Account Manager, Infobip Bangladesh, opened the session with an insightful presentation on how the BFSI experience can be transformed with omnichannel CX. Ahsanul demonstrated how Infobip's Cloud Contact Center and AI-Based Chatbot solutions that integrate with social media channels can empower financial organizations in driving a seamless omnichannel customer experience for their customers.

This was followed by a lively fireside chat with Yusuf Muhammad ZubayerSenior Manager & Vice President, Digital Financial Services (DFS) Planning, The City Bank Ltd., where he revealed how City Bank navigated the pandemic in terms of customer expectations and service delivery. He also discussed how Infobip's solutions help in providing a connected customer experience and are an integral part of City Bank's omnichannel customer journey. 

The session concluded with a power-packed panel discussion around messaging and its role in the future of customer experience in BFSI. The discussion featured veterans from the BFSI industry including M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail and SME Banking Division, Eastern Bank Limited; Syed Masodul Bari, Deputy Managing Director & CIO, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd.; Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, Nagad were present as distinguished panelists and Rubayat Saleheen, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications, Guardian Life Insurance Limited as the panel moderator.

The panelists shared their perspective on the future of digital banking and omnichannel strategy, and how chatbot-based self-service banking is growing in Bangladesh. They examined the security concerns that come with integrating modern messaging solutions and explored the effectiveness of customer journey mapping and behavior-based messaging for financial services.  

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over 8 billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected directly to over 700 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

