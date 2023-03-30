Exclusive GP Star offers enhances luxury lifestyle with Le ROYAL

Corporates

Press Release
30 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:27 pm

Related News

Exclusive GP Star offers enhances luxury lifestyle with Le ROYAL

Press Release
30 March, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 05:27 pm
Exclusive GP Star offers enhances luxury lifestyle with Le ROYAL

Grameenphone has recently signed an agreement with Iconx Ltd to provide its premium customers special privileges with Le ROYAL, the membership programme of Le Méridien Dhaka. 

Hence, GP Star customers and Grameenphone employees can enjoy 15% discount on the annual price of Le ROYAL membership, 50% discount at Le Meridien Dhaka and up to 55% discount at its selected privilege partners in Bangladesh, alongside winning an exclusive co-branded card, reads a press release.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at Le Méridien Dhaka. Farha Naz Zaman, head of Marketing and Premium Segment, Grameenphone; and Tasnuva Islam, director, Iconx Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

GP Star, the loyalty programme of Grameenphone offers a world of exclusive privileges to its most loyal customers to enhance their experience. From tourism and hospitality to restaurants, lifestyle and beyond – Grameenphone has ensured that GP Star customers find the best of offers at reputed product and service outlets. 

The Le ROYAL membership shall also offer similar benefits to modern travelers, going beyond travel rewards and leaving a luxury footprint across borders.

Farha Naz Zaman, head of Marketing and Premium Segment, Grameenphone, said, "At Grameenphone, we are dedicated to provide the best service and offers to our loyal customers. As a lifestyle partner, Grameenphone is partnering with the upscale international hotel brand to offer its premium customers a privilege on membership".

Iconx Ltd Director Tasnuva Islam said, "Le ROYAL is designed around offering the highest privileges to its members. This partnership co-creates a premium value for a common segment served by both brands."
 

GP Star

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

8h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

10h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1h | TBS Stories
The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

The price of dates has increased by Tk 50-250 per kg

2h | TBS Stories
Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

4h | TBS Stories
Five planets line up with moon

Five planets line up with moon

5h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year