Exciting offers for Honor 200 and 200 Pro pre-booking

Press Release
11 August, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 01:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Leading smartphone brand Honor has started pre-booking for its new 200 series devices, 'Honor 200' and 'Honor 200 Pro'. The pre-booking will continue until August 14, 2024. The Honor 200 Pro is priced at BDT 84,999 and will be available in Ocean Cyan and Black colours.

The Honor 200 is priced at BDT 64,999 and will be available in Moonlight White and Black. Pre-book customers will receive attractive gifts and offers, including significant cashback and other benefits. Additionally, the smartphone can be purchased with up to 12 months of 0% interest EMI offers on various bank credit cards, reads a press release. 

These new devices in the Honor 200 series are excellent for those who love professional photography. The devices come with the iconic Studio Harcourt Portrait feature, which offers users a premium portrait shoot experience and exceptional videography capabilities. The Honor 200 series devices also boast outstanding performance, premium AI portrait photography, and a superb combination of silicon-carbon batteries. More details about the new devices can be found on Honor Bangladesh's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/honormobilebd).

Pre-booking can be done with just BDT 5000, and the remaining amount can be paid in installments of BDT 6666 per month using specific bank cards (terms apply). As part of the pre-booking gift and offer, the Honor 200 comes with either Honor Earbuds X5 or Honor Choice Watch. The Honor 200 Pro includes a BDT 5000 cashback along with an Honor Magnetic Wireless Charger. Additionally, there is a 1-year official warranty, 6-month free service warranty, up to 12 months of 0% EMI facility, and exchange and get cashback offers (terms apply).

The Honor 200 Pro model will feature a 6.78-inch Full HD Plus resolution quad-curve OLED panel. It will have up to 24GB RAM (12GB dedicated + 12GB turbo) and 512GB onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup of the Honor 200 Pro includes a 50MP primary OmniVision H9000 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The display will have dual front cameras of 50MP and 2MP. The device will weigh just 199 grams. It will also feature a new technology silicon-carbon 5200mAh battery with 100W fast charging support and 66W wireless charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, and 5G connectivity. The new smartphone will be powered by Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.

The Honor 200 smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, an OLED Full-HD+ screen, up to 24GB RAM (12GB dedicated + 12GB turbo), and 512GB onboard storage. It will also have a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The device will be equipped with a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast charging support and wireless fast charging support. To enhance users' digital and multimedia experiences, the Honor 200 series introduces new photography features with Studio Harcourt.

