Exciting discounts on hotel-flight bookings at ShareTrip through bKash payment

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 04:19 pm

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 04:19 pm
ShareTrip offers up to 75% discount on bKash payments to make domestic travelling more exciting and affordable. Customers are getting this attractive discount on selected hotels and resort bookings till 29th February. 

Besides, they will also get up to 14% discount on the base fare of domestic flights, reads a press release. 

Discounts can be availed through bKash Payments from the ShareTrip website or app. 

One can start by selecting the preferred hotel/resort or airline and enter the travelling date and time along with the other required information. After using the discount promo codes and confirming the terms and conditions, it will take users to the payment option. Payment must be made through bKash to avail of the discount.

bKash customers can enjoy discounts by booking hotels and resorts on the available dates during the campaign period. The travel date change or refund policy is subject to the specific airline's rules.

Details about the campaign can be found on bKash's website https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/sharetrip-flight-offer
https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/sharetrip-hotel-offer?fbclid=IwAR2oDiMg_ru9PDoZbPBee5Uxrq3zzWCE9qsMDj8VCgnvRpI7XdOlBnfUtqY and official Facebook page.
 

