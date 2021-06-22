Exciting discount on bKash payment at Shohozfood, HungryNaki and foodpanda

Amid this pandemic, bKash brings an opportunity for food lovers to order online and avail up to Tk200 discount at Shohozfood and HungryNaki and up to Tk210 at foodpanda.

Shohozfood

From 16 June, customers are availing 10% instant cashback up to Tk200 on bKash payment at Shohozfood. Any customer can get maximum Tk100 per transaction and avail the offer twice during the campaign period. Customers need to make a minimum payment of Tk300 through bKash app or payment gateway to enjoy the cashback offer at Shohzfood. The offer will be valid till 25 July.

HungryNaki

In addition, customers can enjoy 10% instant cashback up to Tk200 on bKash payment at HungryNaki. Any customer can get maximum Tk100 per transaction and avail the offer twice during the campaign period. Customers need to make a minimum payment of Tk250 through bKash app or payment gateway to enjoy the cashback offer at HungryNaki. This offer will also be valid till 25 July.

foodpanda

Besides these, customers are enjoying discount up to Tk210 on three food orders at foodpanda. During this campaign, any customer can get up to Tk70 discount on each order of minimum Tk130 by using the code FPBKASH70. There is also a discount of up to Tk50 on groceries of minimum Tk500 which can be availed by using the code FPBKASH50. These offers will be valid till 30 June.

bKash payment at Shohozfood, HungryNaki or foodpanda requires a few simple steps. To make payment, customers have to add their bKash account details to the list of saved payment methods. Once their account details have been added to the desired food delivery platform, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.

Customers can learn more about Shohozfood offers at https://www.bkash.com/food-delivery and HungryNaki offers at https://www.bkash.com/hungrynaki_offer. And for more details about foodpanda offers, anyone can visit the website https://www.bkash.com/bn/foodpanda.

Digital payment facility while ordering food online has brought great relief for the customers. This opportunity to make contactless payment at the country's leading online food delivery platforms like foodpanda, Shohoz and HungryNaki gives customers the convenience to have home delivery of food or groceries and ensure health safety at the same time.