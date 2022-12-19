The Excelist 2022 held at UIU

19 December, 2022, 06:45 pm
The Excelist 2022 held at UIU

UIU Finance Forum, a wing of Career Counseling Center (CCC) of United International University (UIU) organised a national excel training and competition titled 'The Excelist 2022' at UIU Auditorium on Sunday (18 December).

Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice chancellor (in-charge) of UIU presided over the prize giving ceremony, reads a press release. 

Md Yousup Faruque, country manager of Microsoft was present as guest of honour in the programme while Prof Dr Khandoker Mahmudur Rahman, director of BBA Programme of UIU was also present.

Over 250 participants from 48 public and private universities and more than 100 participants from 32 colleges took part in the competition. The honourable guests handed over the prize to the winners in the ceremony.

The winners of university level are - Syed Abu Samad Eyon (champion) of United International University, Md Tarek Khan (1st runner up) of United International University, Razeen Muhammad Rushad Islam (2nd runner up) of North South University. 

The winners of college level are - Ifty Zubaer (champion) of Monipur High School & College, Dhaka, Ibrahim Anwar (1st runner up) of Notre Dame College, Dhaka, SM Shihab Hossain (2nd runner up) of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College, Dhaka.

Faculty members, officials, students and distinguished guests among others were present in the programme.
 

