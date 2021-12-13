Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 saplings in Moheskhali

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 07:16 pm

Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 saplings in Moheskhali

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 07:16 pm
Excelerate Energy plants 10,000 saplings in Moheskhali

Excelerate Energy, a US-based world leading LNG company, has organised a tree plantation initiative in Moheshkhali to raise environmental and climate awareness as well as protect the island from coastal erosion.

Excelerate employees, with help of the local community, business leaders, and officials, planted 10,000 mangroves across two acres of land at the island in Cox's Bazar recently.  

Country Manager for Excelerate Bangladesh Habib Bhuiyan was present along with representatives from Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited, Gas Transmission Company Limited, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Forest Department, local administration, and the fishing community.

"Our goal for this initiative was to help conserve the coastal environment as well as inspire action across the local community," said Bhuiyan.

The LNG company provided food to 1,500 fishermen and their families, 1,500 backpacks to local schools in Moheshkhali and most recently, a joint donation of medical supplies with the US-Bangladesh Business Council and a project named CURE.

