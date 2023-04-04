Ex-army official gets 101 free products buying Walton fridge

Lance corporal (retd) Md Mosharof Hossain from Jashore Sadar has got a total of 101 products for free after purchasing a Walton brand refrigerator.

The country's leading brand Walton is providing the facilities to its customers as part of its ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-17', reads a press release.

Earlier, Jashim Uddin from Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar and Nazrul Islam from Morrelganj municipality of Bagerhat also got 101 free houseful products each after buying a Walton fridge.

Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building a customer database for delivering online-based swift and best after-sales service. Various benefits are being given to customers to ensure their spontaneous participation in this process.

Under the campaign's Season-17, customers might get 101 houseful free products or cash vouchers of up to Tk1 lakh or sure gifts.

On Saturday (1 April), Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Deputy Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Senior Executive Director popular actor Amin Khan and in-charge of Walton's Business Expansion section Mohammad Firoj Alam officially handed over 101 free products to Mosharof at a function held in Walton distributors' showroom 'M/S Rupdia Electronics' in the city's Janata Market located at Rupdia area.

Narendrapur Union Parishad Chairman Razu Ahmed, former chairman Modasser Ali, union Awami League President Abul Kashem Biswas, noted businessman Faruq Hossain, Walton's Jashore zone area manager Sarwar Jahan were also present at the function among others.

Lucky customer Mosharof Hossain is a resident of Ghuni village under Boshundia union. He got retirement from the Bangladesh Army in 2003 and started readymade garments business. He has a showroom named 'Orna Ghor' at Rupida. He purchased a 348-litre refrigerator from the showroom on March 18. He then received an SMS on his mobile phone from Walton with the notification of getting 101 free products upon registration of the fridge under the digital campaign.

The 101 free products included a Walton fridge, AC, smart TV, washing machine, air cooler, microwave and electric oven, ceiling, pedestal, tornado and rechargeable fans and rice cooker. Mosharof carried those products to his home loaded in a truck and his house is now full of Walton products.

Mosharof said that he has been using Walton products for a long time and his family members are very much happy after getting 101 products with purchasing only one fridge. He also thanked Walton authorities for running digital campaigns to give extra benefits to customers.

UP Chairman Razu Ahmed said that he is also using Walton products at his home and his office. All of the ACs used in his union parishad office are brought from Walton.

He said, "We are satisfied with the service of Walton products. I am calling upon you all to buy Walton products to keep money inside our country. Avoiding foreign products, we should use local products to develop the country's economy more and more."