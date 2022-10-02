EWU inaugurates Socio-Psyche Counselling Center 

East West University (EWU) inaugurated a permanent socio-psyche counselling centre under the department of students welfare.

Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice Chancellor of EWU, inaugurated the centre along with Professor Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor of EWU and other dignitaries Sunday (2 October), reads a press release.

Except holidays, it will remain open from 10am to 4pm.

The university authority established the centre because of- nowadays, students are facing a lot of negative thoughts, maladaptive behaviour, financial crisis, low self-esteem etc.

They have a few other psychosocial contexts like academic or educational pressures, lack of support for mental wellbeing, poor communication skills, relationship crisis, breakups, discrimination and stigma in studying private university, , the release added.

The socio-psyche counselling centre will help to eliminate their negative thoughts and adapt new strategies to lead a balanced life. Also manage anxiety, depression, anger, stress, and other mental health conditions. As well as enhance their self-confidence and eliminate their social phobia. In the end, it will help them in making functional decisions both in personal and academic contexts.

