EWU inaugurates new cafetoria

14 August, 2023, 03:55 pm
East West University (EWU) inaugurated its newly built modern cafeteria to serve fresh food to the students in a pleasant environment on Monday (14 August). 

The cafeteria was inaugurated by Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson of Board of Trustees at EWU, and a former adviser of the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh at EWU Campus, Aftabnagar of the capital, reads a press release. 

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and a former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, HN Ashequr Rahman, Member of the Board of Trustees, EWU, and Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice Chancellor of EWU, also participated in the inauguration ceremony. 

Along with other members of the Board of Trustees, the program was also attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Treasurer, Dean, Chief Engineer, Registrar, and heads of the academic and administrative departments of EWU. 

Around five hundred consumers can take food at the same time in this newly built cafeteria. There is a facility to cook food for 10,000 people in a day. It also has artistic decoration, central air conditioning and an automatic fire extinguishing system. The authority of EWU hopes that the new cafeteria will not only serve fresh food and meet the nutritional needs of the students but also help them focus on their studies.

