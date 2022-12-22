EWU holds research conference

The Department of Economics at the East West University (EWU) organised its second international research conference on 21-22 December.

The conference was inaugurated by EWU Vice Chancellor Professor MM Shahidul Hassan, reads a press release.

The conference highlighted the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution ahead.

A panel discussion was held on "Drivers of Economic Development in Bangladesh" with Professor Dr AK Enamul Haque, Faculty Dean of Business and Economics at EWU as the moderator of the session.

Keynote speakers of the session were Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, former adviser of the caretaker government of Bangladesh and Chairman of the Economic Research Group (ERG), Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), and Dr Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director of ERG Dr Biva Arani Mallik, Chairperson, Department of Economics, EWU.

In his presentation, Dr Sajjad Zohir pointed out the non-linear nature of development, and in this process, not all outcomes move in the same direction simultaneously.

Referring to LDC graduation in 2026, Professor Mustafizur Rahman expressed his concerns regarding the competitiveness of Bangladesh and access to the international market.

Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud emphasized the role of accountable and responsible institutional infrastructure in the country for the economic development of Bangladesh.

In addition to participants from EWU, researchers from other local and foreign universities also presented their papers at the conference. The conference ended with concluding remarks from Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor of EWU.