EWU holds research conference

Corporates

Press Release
22 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

EWU holds research conference

Press Release
22 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
EWU holds research conference

The Department of Economics at the East West University (EWU) organised its second international research conference on 21-22 December. 

The conference was inaugurated by EWU Vice Chancellor Professor MM Shahidul Hassan, reads a press release. 

The conference highlighted the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution ahead. 

A panel discussion was held on "Drivers of Economic Development in Bangladesh" with Professor Dr AK Enamul Haque, Faculty Dean of Business and Economics at EWU as the moderator of the session.

Keynote speakers of the session were Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, former adviser of the caretaker government of Bangladesh and Chairman of the Economic Research Group (ERG), Professor Dr Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), and Dr Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director of ERG Dr Biva Arani Mallik, Chairperson, Department of Economics, EWU.

In his presentation, Dr Sajjad Zohir pointed out the non-linear nature of development, and in this process, not all outcomes move in the same direction simultaneously. 

Referring to LDC graduation in 2026, Professor Mustafizur Rahman expressed his concerns regarding the competitiveness of Bangladesh and access to the international market. 

Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud emphasized the role of accountable and responsible institutional infrastructure in the country for the economic development of Bangladesh. 

In addition to participants from EWU, researchers from other local and foreign universities also presented their papers at the conference. The conference ended with concluding remarks from Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor of EWU.

East West University (EWU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

16h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

6h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

7h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

19h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

20h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

21h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

23h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI