EWU holds fresher’s orientation for summer semester

The orientation programme for the newly admitted students for the summer semester 2022 of East West University (EWU) was held on Thursday (2 June) at EWU Campus, at Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

Nearly 1,000 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programmes in 14 different departments this semester. The objective of the programme was to welcome new students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system and the rules and regulations.

Syed Manzur Elahi, chairperson of Board of Trustees at EWU and former adviser of caretaker government attended the ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor of EWU was the special guest of the programme. Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank was the programme chair on the ceremony.

Professor Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro vice-chancellor of EWU addressed welcome remarks and the deans of three different faculties also spoke on the occasion.



Speakers welcomed freshers to the EWU and suggest utilising the academic life of the university through hard perseverance.

They urge freshers to be a broadminded and tolerant person. They said that a broadminded person is not only benefitted to her/himself but also for the mankind.

In addition, they encouraged the newcomers for preparing to be a future entrepreneur in the country. Besides freshers, faculty members and officials of EWU also participated in the programme.