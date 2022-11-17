EWU holds 'Capstone Project Show' 

EWU holds &#039;Capstone Project Show&#039; 

The department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) of East West University (EWU) organised a 'Capstone Project Show' displaying the final year design projects of students. 

The show was held on Thursday (17 November) at EWU campus in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

At the programme, students presented new projects and strategies to solve real-life problems. 

The best project was selected by a judging panel consisting of members from academia and the industry. 

The best innovation project team found a way to get electric power by converting the fuel consumed by vehicles from road speed breakers.

The chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony was Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and a former governor of the Bangladesh Bank. 

Professor Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor of EWU and  Dr Mohammad Ryyan Khan, Chairperson of EEE department also spoke on the programme. 

Professor Dr Mohammad Ziaulhaque Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor along with the Treasurer of the university and teachers and students of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department were also present on the occasion.

East West University (EWU)

