EWU holds 22nd convocation

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 09:54 pm

EWU holds 22nd convocation

East West University (EWU) organised its 22nd convocation at Aftabnagar playground on Thursday (2 March). 

On behalf of the Chancellor, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni presided over the ceremony and conferred the degrees on a total 2351 graduating students, including three students who received gold medals for their academic excellence, reads  a press release.

In her speech, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said, "Smart education is needed to establish a smart Bangladesh. For that, we need such research and invention which will create positive changes in the economy and society. She mentioned that more importance will be given on coding, design, robotics and entrepreneurship. In addition, she thanked East West University for maintaining quality education, properly following all rules and regulations. Simultaneously, she addressed the graduates to play the role of responsible citizens in their professional lives."

Professor Dr Rounaq Jahan, a political scientist and distinguished Fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), was present as the convocation speaker.

Dr Rounaq Jahan requested students to keep ethics and values in mind while using technology instead of leading a techno-based life in that the proper use of technology has enriched the source of knowledge as much as its abuse has also given birth to chaos and crisis.

Among others who delivered their speeches on the occasion were Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, EWU, Prof Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU, and Prof MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor, EWU. Members of the Board of Trustees, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates and their guardians participated in the convocation. The graduates were delighted to receive their certificates in due time.

