EWU faculty member honored with ACBSP Region 10 Teaching Excellence Award

03 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Dr. Farhana Ferdousi, Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Business Administration at East West University (EWU), has been awarded the prestigious ACBSP Region 10 Teaching Excellence Award 2024 by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). This distinguished recognition celebrates her exceptional dedication and contributions to academic excellence in business education.

Prof. Ferdousi was honored with a crystal medallion at the ACBSP Annual Meeting, held from June 27-29, 2024 in Miami, USA. The ACBSP Teaching Excellence Award is a coveted accolade that acknowledges educators who exemplify outstanding teaching prowess, innovation, and commitment to fostering an enriching learning environment for students, reads a press release. 

In addition to receiving this prestigious award, Dr. Ferdousi has also been elected as the Treasurer for the Executive Committee of ACBSP Region 10. The Region 10 includes 16 countries from Asia. This significant role highlights her leadership within the academic community and her commitment to advancing the mission of ACBSP in promoting continuous improvement and recognizing excellence in the accreditation of business education programs.

EWU proudly celebrates Dr. Ferdousi's achievements and her continued dedication to shaping the future of business education. Her accomplishments serve as an inspiration to her colleagues, students, and the broader academic community.
 

