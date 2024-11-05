EWU celebrates global media and information literacy week

East West University (EWU) joined the global community in celebrating Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

The event, organised jointly by the Department of Information Studies of EWU and the UNESCO Dhaka Office, aimed to promote media and information literacy among students and the broader community. A series of activities were held throughout the week, including awareness campaigns, rallies, seminars, and online discussions. These initiatives focused on equipping participants with the skills to critically evaluate information, identify misinformation and disinformation, and become informed and responsible digital citizens.

Distinguished guests included Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser, and EWU. Dr Khalilur Rahman, Member, Board of Trustees, EWU; Professor Dr Shams Rahman, Vice-Chancellor; Professor Dr M. Ashiq Mosaddiq, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Susan Vize, UNESCO Country Representative in Bangladesh; Professor Dr Md Roknuzzaman, Chairman, Department of Information Science and Library Management, University of Dhaka, Professor Dr. Dilara Begum, Chairperson, Department of Information Studies, EWU, and Noore Jannat Proma, Head of Communication and Information Department, UNESCO Dhaka Office graced the occasions in various segment.

In their addresses, the esteemed guests underscored the importance of media literacy in today's digital age. They emphasised the need to navigate the vast sea of information, discern credible sources, and avoid falling prey to misinformation and disinformation.