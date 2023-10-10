EWU becomes runner-up in Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition's Bangladesh National Rounds

A team of the Department of Law, East West University has emerged as the runner-up of the 14th Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition, Bangladesh National Rounds 2023.

The National Rounds of the 14th Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition was organized by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with the Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB). It was held on the IUB premises from 5th to 7th October 2023.

This year a total of 30 teams participated in the competition, representing different public and private universities in the country. The team of East West University consists of RKM Rabin Ahmed, Tanzila Islam, and Saima Haque along with Ms. Nadia Rahaman, Senior Lecturer, Department of Law, EWU as coach.

EWU faced the University of Dhaka in the Finals. In the Finals, the bench consisted of Justice Naima Haider, Justice Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury, Hon'ble Justices of the High Court Division, and Rtd. Brigadier General Muhammad Sajjad Siddique.

It is mentioned that each year two top teams are qualified to participate in the International Rounds of the Henry Dunant Memorial Moot Court Competition. Prof. Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU, and a former Governor of Bangladesh Bank congratulated to the Law team for their outstanding achievement.